Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,643 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 361,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

