Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Cream has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $29,094.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,689.80 or 0.99405566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.01069184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00360418 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00381744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

