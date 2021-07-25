Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $103.10 million and $6.39 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.26 or 0.00489705 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00811068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

