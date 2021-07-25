Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00006569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $4.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.15 or 0.99898338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009597 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

