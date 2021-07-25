Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CRCT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 340,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,224,040 shares of company stock valued at $39,485,445 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

