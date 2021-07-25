Critical Analysis: Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) versus The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Yatsen alerts:

18.9% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yatsen and The Estée Lauder Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 3.07 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -2.12 The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.46 $684.00 million $4.12 80.96

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Estée Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yatsen and The Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 3 2 0 2.40 The Estée Lauder Companies 0 4 15 1 2.85

Yatsen presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 226.89%. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $318.19, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than The Estée Lauder Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and The Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10%

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Yatsen on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.