Critical Comparison: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) versus Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Inhibrx alerts:

43.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inhibrx presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.16%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals -899.65% -68.88% -60.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million 85.07 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -9.63 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 42.08 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -3.85

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inhibrx beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.