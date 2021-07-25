Critical Comparison: KT (NYSE:KT) vs. Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tele2 AB (publ) and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 2 0 2.29 KT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 23.92% 10.12% KT 3.12% 5.10% 2.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.43 $807.47 million $0.57 13.04 KT $20.28 billion 0.36 $560.71 million $1.14 13.07

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KT. Tele2 AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats KT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, digital music, e-commerce, online advertising consulting, and digital comics and novels services; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, and satellite services; sells handsets and miscellaneous telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, residential building development and supply, sports group management, technology business finance, software development and supply, submarine cable construction and maintenance, and trunk radio systems businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 22.3 million mobile subscribers and 8.8 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

