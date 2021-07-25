CROAT (CROAT) Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $238,111.11 and $118.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 132.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,358,641 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

