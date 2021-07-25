Crowd Machine Achieves Market Cap of $59,588.30 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $59,588.30 and $117.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

