CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Increased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 422,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,600,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.96. 3,749,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,693. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.