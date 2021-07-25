Crown (CRW) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.79 million and $5,534.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.01295363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00368452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00077610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003488 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,673,210 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

