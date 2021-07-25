Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) versus Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Financial Analysis

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Fanuc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fanuc 1 3 1 0 2.00

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.27%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Fanuc.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Fanuc 17.09% 6.83% 6.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Fanuc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 602.25 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.36 Fanuc $5.20 billion 9.09 $883.71 million $0.46 50.89

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanuc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fanuc beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC Intelligent Edge Link and Drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

