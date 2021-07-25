Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.16 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $34,562.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00817338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,414,471 coins and its circulating supply is 82,416,920 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

