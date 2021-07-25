CryptEx Reaches One Day Volume of $23,172.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.48 million and $23,172.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $17.44 or 0.00051214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.98 or 1.00188261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00032762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000794 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009783 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.