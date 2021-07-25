Crypto Sports 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,171.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $304,874.05 and approximately $1,171.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

