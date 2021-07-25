CryptoBlades Reaches One Day Volume of $27.99 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $144.02 or 0.00419974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $101.15 million and $27.99 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 330.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.93 or 0.99727820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00873608 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,318 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

