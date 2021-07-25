CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading Up 360.9% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 360.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.25 or 0.00335997 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $90.07 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,318 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

