CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Tops $5.51 on Major Exchanges

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $152,662.44 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for $5.51 or 0.00014348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00825720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Coin Profile

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.