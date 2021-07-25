CryptoSoul Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,016.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 379.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $963,591.73 and approximately $5,016.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

