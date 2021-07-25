CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CSX stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

