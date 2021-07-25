Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 132,695 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5,845.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,695 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

