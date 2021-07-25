Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 69,526 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of United Natural Foods worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $31.91 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

