Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Calix worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CALX opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

