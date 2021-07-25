Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 451.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Element Solutions worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

ESI stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

