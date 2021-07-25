Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 222.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,801,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after buying an additional 215,945 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

