Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Papa John’s International worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 233,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 199,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.