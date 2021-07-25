Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 11,004 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $136.80 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $100.69 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

