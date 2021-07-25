Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 11,096 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 151.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Amedisys worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Amedisys by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.99 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

