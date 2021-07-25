Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,206 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of The New York Times worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

