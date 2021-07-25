Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 24,707 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SkyWest worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 119.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,417,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.