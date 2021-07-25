Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 35,967 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2,912.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quidel worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

