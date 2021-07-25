Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,429 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 668.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $338.92 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $341.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total transaction of $8,625,665.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,414.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,521,222 shares of company stock valued at $439,898,109. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

