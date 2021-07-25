Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,656.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

