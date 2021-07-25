Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $259.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.39. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $260.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.