Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 255.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.41 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

