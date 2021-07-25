Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

