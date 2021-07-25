Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,268 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Community Health Systems worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,476,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 1,160,951 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

