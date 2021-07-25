Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,205 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

