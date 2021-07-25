Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,229.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.