Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Paramount Group worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 265.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 142,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $4,818,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 538.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

