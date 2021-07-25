Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,394,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

