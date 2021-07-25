Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $74.37 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

