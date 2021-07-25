Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,454 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 567,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 149.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

