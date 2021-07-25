Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 182.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,553 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

