Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 298.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,808 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Mimecast worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

MIME stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,667. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.