Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of United States Steel worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

