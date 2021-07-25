Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,114 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

