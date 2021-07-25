Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

