Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.